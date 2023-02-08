«

February 8, 2023

THE ATTACKS ON DESANTIS ARE A BIG MISTAKE FOR TRUMP. THEY’RE NOT CONNECTING, AND THEY MAKE HIM LOOK SMALL AND OUT OF TOUCH.

An InstaPundit commenter says “Trump feels like the modern day Tom Brady or Madonna. Their time has passed and they’re the last to know.” Harsh, but fair. I’d vote for Trump if he were the nominee, and I wish he’d won in 2020, but he seems to have lost a step.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:38 pm
