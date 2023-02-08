THE ATTACKS ON DESANTIS ARE A BIG MISTAKE FOR TRUMP. THEY’RE NOT CONNECTING, AND THEY MAKE HIM LOOK SMALL AND OUT OF TOUCH.

BREAKING: DeSantis responds to Trump ReTruth accusing him of being a "groomer" "I'd just say this. I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden […] I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans." pic.twitter.com/Ddj9Mb1MYj — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 8, 2023

An InstaPundit commenter says “Trump feels like the modern day Tom Brady or Madonna. Their time has passed and they’re the last to know.” Harsh, but fair. I’d vote for Trump if he were the nominee, and I wish he’d won in 2020, but he seems to have lost a step.