JUDICIAL CREATIVITY: Does Federal Right to Abortion Survive Overturning Of Roe v. Wade? Federal Judge Raises Possibility. “Judge Kollar-Kotelly then proceeded to posit that the Thirteenth Amendment, which outlaws slavery and involuntary servitude, might also provide such a basis for a federal right to an abortion.”

Yes, I’m sure the hundreds of thousands of Union soldiers who died in the Civil War were fighting for abortion rights.