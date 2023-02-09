February 9, 2023

CDR SALAMANDER: The Democratic Party’s Strange Internal Struggles on the Russo-Ukraine War. “Liberal internationalists, pragmatists, and Asia-firsters. That seems roughly correct, but for those who have a memory more than a few years old, there is one glaring omission; the anti-war left. Of course, that part of the democrat coalition usually fades in to shadow whenever the party is in power. I’ve come to think a portion of them experienced a rather strange morphology during the now discredited Russia-Trump collusion hoax that had them all of a sudden become Russia hawks. They had yet to regress to the mean when the Russo-Ukrainian War started and it kind of stuck.”