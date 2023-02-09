«
»

February 9, 2023

FLASHBACK: Don’t track me, bro! The perils of tax by GPS.

There’s some chatter about Tennessee considering this, though the reaction has been uniformly hostile. As it should be. Even proposing this should be a career-ender.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:00 pm
