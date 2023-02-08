February 8, 2023

«
WHY DOES THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION NOT CARE ABOUT THE MURDER OF A BLACK COUNCILWOMAN? Family of Murdered New Jersey GOP Councilwoman ‘Haven’t Heard Anything’ From the Police: Authorities, including the FBI, are tight-lipped.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:55 am
