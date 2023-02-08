«
»

February 8, 2023

NEWS FROM 2015. IT’S ALMOST LIKE WHAT THEY HATE IS COMPETENCY:  MARSCON- DAVID WEBER WEIGHS IN.

I’d say I don’t find the science fiction squabbles funny anymore, but I never did. Stupid, however, the left continues to be.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:35 am
