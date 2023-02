JOHN HINDERAKER: At SOTU, expect an Amir Locke lie. “I don’t know whether Biden will talk about the Locke case tonight. If he does, what he says about the case will be a lie. And in any event, Ilhan Omar is using the case, and Locke’s parents as props, to advance a bad policy idea based on fabrications.”

I’m in favor of banning no-knock raids in drug cases and the like. Where lives are in danger, or where dangerous criminals are in hiding, I’m okay with them.