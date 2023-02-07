February 7, 2023

THIS WAPO PR EMAIL CONTAINS A HILARIOUS BIT OF IRONY: “The workforce of the U.S. government is aging and something needs to be done. In today’s Washington Post opinion section, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who spent 54 years in government service as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden, and Max Stier, president and CEO of Partnership for Public Service, share some staggering statistics.”

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, who spent 54 years in government service.” I think we may have a clue as to source of the problem.