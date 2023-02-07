«

February 7, 2023

REMEMBERING The Conflagration at Waco.

As the 30th anniversary draws near, I recommend Dave Kopel and Paul Blackman’s No More Wacos: What’s Wrong With Federal Law Enforcement and How to Fix It.

Spoiler: We didn’t fix it.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:43 am
