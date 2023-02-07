February 7, 2023

FEW PEOPLE REALIZE HOW BAD THIS ALREADY WAS BEFORE THE CURRENT OPEN BORDERS: Lone Hospital in Yuma, AZ, Crumbling After Spending $20 Million Taking Care of Migrants.

Back ten years ago, public schools and hospitals were already groaning under the weight of “new arrivals” coming here for the benes.

You can’t have a welfare state and open borders. Choose one. Since we can no longer afford the welfare state, I suggest you think carefully through this. (Frankly I think for a while to come we can afford neither. And I think the new comers are idiots because when things sour they’ll be in the middle of a family fight.)