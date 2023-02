THEY’RE NOT COMPETENT, JUST SELF-CENTERED, ENTITLED, AND UNPRINCIPLED: Deep State? After the China balloon fiasco, call it the Derp State.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t a threat to democracy.

UPDATE: From the comments: “The way you know that 9/11 wasn’t organized by the CIA was that the attack worked.”

Ouch. José Ramon Fernandez smiles.