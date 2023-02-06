February 6, 2023

I WAS SPECULATING ABOUT THIS EARLIER, AND NOW: Top Republican claims Trump’s Defense Secretary James Mattis may have KNOWN that Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. but opted not to tell the president because he was ‘too provocative and aggressive.’

That would be a serious dereliction of duty on Mattis’s part if true. Between that and Milley reportedly refusing Biden’s order to shoot the balloon down on Wednesday, do we have civilian control of the military anymore?

What did Mattis know, and if he knew, why didn’t he tell the President?

UPDATE: Considerable skepticism in the comments, and on an email list I belong to, that this report is true. Well, that’s why I said “if true” above. As I noted earlier Trump’s appointees say it didn’t happen during his term. So either they’re all lying (unlikely, especially as some have authored tell-all books about their time in the Administration), the Biden people are lying when they claim it happened, or it happened but nobody told Trump or his people. I’d have to put “the Biden people are lying” at the top of the likelihood list for sure. It’s entirely believable, based on past conduct, that people in the defense establishment would keep Trump in the dark, though just because it’s believable doesn’t mean it happened. It seems least likely that all the former Trump people are lying, though one can never assign a probability of zero to political actors’ telling untruths.