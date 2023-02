February 7, 2023

THE 21ST CENTURY IS STUPIDER THAN I BELIEVED POSSIBLE: Endless Seinfeld episode grinds to a halt after AI comic violates Twitch guidelines: Unintended transphobic act by AI-powered Jerry Seinfeld clone leads to 14-day ban.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com