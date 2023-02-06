February 6, 2023

I HOPE WE’RE NOT TOO MESSIANIC, OR A TRIFLE TOO SATANIC: Grammys Go With Devil Worship In Primetime.

Related (From Ed): Everything old is new again! The Rolling Stones performed “Sympathy for the Devil” in 1968. Jimmy Page spent the late ‘60s and much of the ‘70s putting Aleister Crowley references into Led Zeppelin artwork and for Led Zep III, even in the LP’s run-out grooves. AC/DC released “Highway to Hell” in 1979. Ozzy Osbourne released “Mr. Cowley” in 1981. So many heavy metal groups spent the ‘80s using devil worship as a pose that VH-1 has an article headlined, “6.66 Hot Points Of The ’80s Heavy Metal Satanic Panic.”

Find something controversial from the 21st century to actually épater les bourgeois rather than a sub-genre of rock that’s over 50 years old to bore them, Grammys!

(Updated and bumped.)