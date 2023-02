I LIKE THE IDEA OF A BALLOON DROP, PERSONALLY:

What to watch for in the #SOTU:

– What will come out of his mouth. Which is worse, what they wrote or how he garbles it.

– McCarthy. Pelosi set a high bar for childish petulance. McCarthy needs to own it. Spitballs at the old geezer, or a big white balloon. https://t.co/z2Elczjy8S

— BullshitSquared (blue check) (@xenophonrocks) February 6, 2023