February 3, 2023

HOW DO WE KNOW IT’S A SPY BALLOON? Pentagon Says It Detected a Chinese Spy Balloon Hovering Over Montana.

The United States has detected what it says is a Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northwestern United States, the Pentagon said on Thursday, a discovery that comes days before Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken’s visit to Beijing.

President Biden has chosen, for now, not to shoot down the balloon after a recommendation from Pentagon officials that doing so would risk debris hitting people on the ground, according to a senior defense official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Well, that’s absurd. A balloon won’t produce much debris, and there aren’t many people on the ground in that part of the United States. Unless the balloon contained something more dangerous than cameras.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:21 am
