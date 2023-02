COMPLETE CATHOLIC INSIDE BASEBALL, BUT IF YOU ARE, IT MIGHT BE WORTH TO READ: Fr. Martin’s Bridge, Pt. 1: Crossing into Critical Queer Catholicism.

(In my opinion, once you put “critical” and “queer” in front of anything, you’re not talking about the thing any more. Unless, you know, you’re modifying “breakfast” or “group” and even then I’d like to know what a critical queer breakfast is. …. No. I take that back. I really, really don’t.)