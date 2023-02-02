February 2, 2023

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Fifth Circuit strikes down firearms prohibition under domestic violence restraining order. “The question presented in this case is not whether prohibiting the

possession of firearms by someone subject to a domestic violence restraining order is a laudable policy goal. The question is whether 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(8), a specific statute that does so, is constitutional under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. In the light of N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n, Inc. v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), it is not.”

The way to keep Rahimi from possessing a gun might be to keep him in jail longer on his many criminal offenses.