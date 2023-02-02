February 2, 2023

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A NATION BECOMES SICK: And no, not with a physical ailment like the Coronavirus, but rather a sickness in the body politic. Georgetown University Professor of Political Theory Joshua Mitchell says “we are losing the mediating institutions about which DeTocqueville wrote in Democracy in America.” He has much more to say, much of which is based on the ancient classics, and it will leave you astounded that he retains his chair at Georgetown. Maybe I should’t be calling attention to this?