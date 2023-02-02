February 2, 2023

INCOMING! Ever hear of the Congressional Integrity Project (CIP)? Probably not, since it’s a dark money hit group funded in part by the ever-mysterious Arabella Advisors, via its Sixteen Thirty Fund.

The purpose of CIP, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross, is to dig up/create/invent anything and everything Democrats think might be needed to discredit leaders of the congressional Republican investigations into the Biden Crime Family, Biden administration disasters like the Border Crisis and the classified documents controversy.

So expect lots of mudslinging to commence soon against House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Speaker Rebellion Leader Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and many more.

But don’t expect to hear anything in the Mainstream Media about who funds CIP because it’s a Democratic opposition research operation, and why would you question anything about it, so nothing to see here, just move along.