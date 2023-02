OH, NO. IT’S NOT TOO LATE. THE RECKONING IS JUST NOT GOING TO BE WHAT ANY OF US WANTS: It’s Far Too Late For A ‘Reckoning’ Of The Trump Years. The Corrupted News Media Are Irredeemable.

They refused to let us fix things the easy way, through elections. That means the reckoning is coming. I am not threatening. I am predicting. These things always have a payback, and it’s far more terrible than the idiots trying to control the systems can imagine.