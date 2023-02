OUCH: DeSantis backhands Trump with perfect comeback: I got reelected. “Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) hasn’t announced he is running for president yet. But judging by Donald Trump’s recent statements, he is living rent-free in the former president’s head.”

I’d happily support either as the nominee, but Trump shouldn’t be lobbing attacks at DeSantis. And like Trump, DeSantis knows how to punch back.