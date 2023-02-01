February 1, 2023

#JOURNALISM: Greenwashing the News for Fun and Profit.

If a prominent media outlet takes money from liberal philanthropies to report on “climate change,” and then attributes all weather-related problems to that climate change, and never fact-checks how normal these weather phenomena actually are, what would you call that? Is it not the definition of corruption?

You’d also call it the new normal for the Associated Press – and several other outlets, all of which take funding from donors with agendas. Not surprisingly, they faithfully ascribe to “climate change” all manner of occurrence. In fact, it turns out that there are plenty of grants to go round if a media company wants to write about the climate.