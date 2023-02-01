February 1, 2023

DON SURBER ON OUR TINFOIL HAT MEDIA. “CNN conspired with the Obama administration to turn that two-page summary into the biggest and most bogus scandal in DC history. CNN triggered a media frenzy that lasted for years and stunted the presidency of a man chosen by 30 states. And it was all a lie. All of it. Hillary’s campaign, the Democrat Party and Obama colluded with the Kremlin to create a dossier that falsely accused President Trump of collusion. How ironic. How despotic. How utterly unAmerican. It is just one of the media-approved tinfoil hat conspiracy theories. Remember the Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax?”