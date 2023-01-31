January 31, 2023
NEW FRONTIERS IN CENSORSHIP AND PROPAGANDA: ChatGPT by @OpenAI now *expressively prohibits arguments for fossil fuels*. (It used to offer them.) Not only that, it excludes nuclear energy from its counter-suggestions.
NEW FRONTIERS IN CENSORSHIP AND PROPAGANDA: ChatGPT by @OpenAI now *expressively prohibits arguments for fossil fuels*. (It used to offer them.) Not only that, it excludes nuclear energy from its counter-suggestions.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.