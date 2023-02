ADULT SUPERVISION ARRIVES: ‘A Drain On Resources’: DeSantis Announces War On College Diversity Funding And ‘Deadweight’ Professors.

I’d cap the number and salaries of administrators at what they were ten years ago. Nobody can seriously argue that there weren’t enough of them then. Then I’d roll it back a decade at a time.

