January 31, 2023

SO TYPICAL: Steph Curry all about “equality” until it gets too close to his backyard. “NBA star Steph Curry issued an official opposition to the development of a row of affordable housing units that are slated to be built behind his multi-million dollar mansion. The Golden State Warriors star and his wife, Ayesha, sent a letter to the town of Atherton opposing the project, which would see up to 16 three-story townhouses spring up in the middle of his uber-wealthy California neighborhood.The Currys said the housing project would pose as a threat to ‘safety and privacy’ of them and their kids.”

Plus: “Would the Currys, if you asked them, be equally as strong advocates for your ‘safety and privacy’ if the city then tried to move this project to, say, your backyard? Right? ‘Tis to laugh. It would be your duty to suck it up yet again for equity, equality, and diversity.”