«
»

January 31, 2023

WHEN Q-A-L-Y SPELLS D-E-A-T-H: They’re called “Quality Adjusted Life Years” (QALYs) and they are the metric used by Medicare bureaucrats to decide whether to pay for certain potentially life-saving procedures needed by individuals who are mentally or physically disadvantaged or who suffer from chronic diseases.

Republicans, led by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, are moving to ban the use of QALYs anywhere in the federal government. An important hearing on the issue is convening tomorrow, details in my latest PJMedia column.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 1:27 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.