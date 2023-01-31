January 31, 2023

IF EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED, CAN WE TRUST THE BLS? US lost 287,000 jobs while government was reporting +1 million in gains. “This is the second major report to come out showing significant job growth discrepancies in the second quarter. Last month, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank released a report saying it thought the government overestimated job growth by more than one million. The Philadelphia Fed calculated 10,500 net new jobs added versus the 1,047,000 revised estimate by the BLS. . . . BLS is releasing its latest national data revisions on Friday with the January jobs report.”