January 31, 2023

HOW CAN WE HAVE WHITE SUPREMACY IF NOBODY WANTS TO BE WHITE? Everyone wants to check a box that doesn’t say “white.”

I recommend reading David Bernstein’s Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
