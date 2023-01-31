January 31, 2023
HOW CAN WE HAVE WHITE SUPREMACY IF NOBODY WANTS TO BE WHITE? Everyone wants to check a box that doesn’t say “white.”
I recommend reading David Bernstein’s Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America.
HOW CAN WE HAVE WHITE SUPREMACY IF NOBODY WANTS TO BE WHITE? Everyone wants to check a box that doesn’t say “white.”
I recommend reading David Bernstein’s Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.