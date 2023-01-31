January 31, 2023

I THINK IT’S A GOOD IDEA: The NRC is taking comments on a proposed facility in Oak Ridge to make fuel for new commercial nuclear plants. How to submit a comment:

Visit http://www.regulations.gov and search for Docket ID: NRC-2022-0201

Email [email protected]

Mail comments, with the subject line: Docket ID NRC-2022-0201, to Office of Administration, Mail Stop: TWFN-A60M, ATTN: Program Management, Announcements and Editing, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Washington, D.C. 20555-0001

The deadline is February 14.