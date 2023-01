HMM: Ford Is Slashing Mustang Mach-E Prices For 2023. “The California Route 1 and GT Extended Range models see the largest price reductions by far, with discounts of $5580 and $5900. The Premium Standard Range models in both RWD and AWD also come down a bit in price, with discounts of $3980 and $3690, respectively. All together, the price of a Mach-E averages out to about $4500 below where it stood in 2022.”