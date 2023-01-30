«
»

January 30, 2023

AS IF YOU HAVEN’T ALREADY GROUD DOWN YOUR TEETH OVER OFFICIAL ACTS OF JANUARY 6TH:  Doctor Who Tried to Save Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 Charged With 4 Misdemeanors for Time at the US Capitol.

#justiceforashlibabbit #sayhername

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:28 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.