January 29, 2023

MY NEWEST SUBSTACK COLUMN: The Coming “Symbolic Analyst” Meltdown. “As Eric Hoffer wrote, ‘Nothing is so unsettling to a social order as the presence of a mass of scribes without suitable employment and an acknowledged status.'”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:27 pm
