January 30, 2023

A SMALL BUT ANNOYING NHS CUTBACK: Earwax removal no longer available at GP surgeries—leaving many struggling to hear. I had a doctor some years ago who said she loved to remove earwax because it was one of the few things she did where the patients left completely fixed. She said she’d treated one elderly lady whose family thought she was getting dementia, but after removing what seemed like several pounds of hardened wax it turned out that the old lady just couldn’t hear. With the wax removed she was fine.