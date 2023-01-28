January 28, 2023
REGARDING THE RNC SHENANIGANS A FRIEND EMAILS: “Omg I wish establishment republicans would take their love of getting beaten into the bedroom and then maybe they wouldn’t get off on losing to democrats.”
She has a point, you know.
