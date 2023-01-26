«

January 26, 2023

TESLA NEWS: Year-to-date order demand is over double production levels. This is due to increased demand from the price cuts.

I thought nobody was going to buy Teslas anymore after Elon bought Twitter and all the wokies got angry.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
