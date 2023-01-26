January 26, 2023

WHY DOES CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY HATE THE CONSTITUTION? Nebraska university refuses to lift ban on pro-Second Amendment posters. “Creighton University will not remove its ban on pro-Second Amendment posters despite a student libertarian group fighting over the last several months to overturn the policy on First Amendment grounds. . . . Additionally, the university informed then-chapter leader Mason Wood that he had to fill out paperwork to host a distinct ‘Controversial Event’ when seeking to distribute a petition to end the university’s campus ban on images of defensive weapons.”

Creighton’s president, Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD, needs to learn a bit more about America.