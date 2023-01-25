«
January 25, 2023

AND THE BIDEN WEIRDNESS GETS WEIRDER: Add Carolina Biden, Hunter’s makeup-stealing cousin, to the parade of Biden family troubles. The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr and Joseph Simonson has the scoop on “our family’s sick.”

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 7:19 am
