WHO ARE YOU GOING TO BELIEVE, THE AFRICAN LADY OR WHAT YOU KNOW ABOUT AFRICA’S BLOOD SOAKED DAILY LIFE? Today News Africa Reporter: ‘America is the Only Country on Earth That People Die by Gun Without Even Being in War’.

And that’s to say nothing of the rest of the world. Bah. They’re rationing the gas for the gaslight. They don’t even have enough to make it flicker.