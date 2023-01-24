January 24, 2023

PENN BIDEN CENTER HOSTED PRO-CHINA EVENT: To the surprise of no one familiar with the Biden family business (Biden Influence for Sale, or “BIFS” for short), it is reported by Alana Goodman of the Washington Free Beacon that the Penn Biden Center hosted events at which pro-China perspectives were prominently featured.

“The Penn Biden Center hosted a two-day ‘bootcamp’ for congressional staffers in June that encouraged closer ties with China on issues like green energy and academia, according to a source. One of the organizing groups has an advisory board member who served as spokesman for the controversial Chinese tech giant Baidu. The event was held as anonymous donors from China have poured millions into the University of Pennsylvania,” according to Goodman.

“There were no posted security officials at the Penn Biden Center during the June conference—just regular Penn staffers—and attendees were able to walk around the center unmonitored and make use of unused rooms for phone calls and other private work during the conference,” she reports.

With classified documents now being found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home, the nation’s capital is edging closer to coming to grips with a fact that has long been known but rarely discussed in public: Millions of documents are classified that ought not be, among the inevitable consequences of this reality is that tracking all of them is near-impossible, and abuses of security protocols are inevitable and likely far more common than known.