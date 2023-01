YOU KNOW WHAT? WE SHOULD TAKE THESE REBARBARIZER-WANNABES AND DUMP THEM NAKED IN THE AMAZON FOR THREE MONTHS: Study Claims People Need to Battle Climate Change by…Drinking Less Coffee.

If they survive they can lecture us on their infatuation with “nature” and their desire to get rid of anything that makes life worth living. For now they need to be zipping lip. Particularly before I’ve had my morning coffee.