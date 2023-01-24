January 24, 2023

BYRON YORK: The never-ending war on Brett Kavanaugh.

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court more than four years ago, on Oct. 6, 2018. His oath followed perhaps the ugliest Supreme Court Senate confirmation process in history — and that, given the previous examples of Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas, is saying something. But when it was all over, Kavanaugh settled in to the court, where he has, by all accounts, performed admirably ever since.

But the people who tried to kill the Kavanaugh nomination never gave up. They never went away. They still want to end his time on the court. And now, they seem to be having a moment, thanks to a new documentary that recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. . . .

Viewed together, the stories of the three women added up to…nothing. Senate Republicans pressed forward with Kavanaugh’s confirmation. A later book, Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino’s Justice on Trial, debunked the challenges in detail. Books by Democratic defenders failed to corroborate the accusations. The world moved on.

But Kavanaugh’s attackers did not move on. And now, in the documentary Justice, they apparently suggest that there is important evidence against Kavanaugh that was never seen, more accusers who were never heard. But early word — the film has been shown in public exactly once, and except for a few, most people, including myself, have not seen it — is that the picture de-emphasizes the Ford accusations and focuses mostly on Ramirez. According to an article in the Washington Post, the film “gives Ramirez the public platform she never got in front of the Senate.”