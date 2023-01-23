January 23, 2023

MORE SHOOTINGS: BREAKING: 7 Chinese Workers Killed in Two Related Shootings in Northern California.

It must be those MAGA racists. #StopAsianHate! Wait, what? “The suspect, who has been identified as 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Zhao Chunli, was apprehended without incident after police discovered him in his vehicle in the nearby parking lot of the sheriff’s office substation. Police say he was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun when he was taken into custody.”

Never mind. Just a local crime story. Spike it.