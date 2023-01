WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: NASA and MIT Study to Make Orbital Dish the size of 1.5 Football Fields. “In this NIAC effort, they aim to overcome limitations by using a novel in-space manufacturing method and advanced materials to fabricate high-performance reflectors with dimensions greater than 100 meters, 100 m/m surface precision, and specific area in excess of 10 m2/kg. A 100 meter diameter dish would be the area of 1.5 US football fields.”