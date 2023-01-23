January 23, 2023

VIRGINIA POSTREL RESPONDS TO MY POST ON SYNTHETIC MEAT: I don’t really see us as being as far apart as it sounds though, and I’m glad to see her picking up on the importance of institutional trust if you want to promote a dynamic society. As for whether I’ve gone from “dynamist” to “80% culture warrior,” I’d say that I’ve decided that our current culture is increasingly hostile to dynamism, and that trend must be fought. I believe Elon Musk has come to the same conclusion. We could both be wrong of course, but are we?