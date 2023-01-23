January 23, 2023

INSURRECTION! Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s daughter accused of assaulting Boston police officer at protest.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s daughter is accused of assaulting a Boston police officer who was trying to arrest her after she allegedly defaced the Boston Common bandstand Saturday night, according to police.

Before the arrest, 23-year-old Jared “Riley” Dowell from Melrose had been seen defacing the Boston Common monument with spray paint, according to police. The tagging read “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB” (All Cops Are Ba******).