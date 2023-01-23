January 23, 2023

WHAT HATH TRANS POLITICS WROUGHT? “It’s politically weird to be a very liberal Democrat and find yourself shoved in bed with, like, the governor of Texas. Am I supposed to listen to Tucker Carlson?”

Maybe if you had, we wouldn’t be in this mess.

Plus:

I’ve been a teacher for quite a while. Teaching has always been loosely aligned with liberal values, but I never felt like I was part of an explicit political organization until the last few years. The zeal with which school systems have pursued and advocated for left-wing identity politics no longer feels like being “supportive,” it feels like we’re being persuasive: join us, children, as we dismantle the evil systems (systemic racism! the patriarchy! the gender binary!) that your parents have wrought. It’s frankly a little bit creepy and cultish at times, and it needs to stop.”

Good luck with that. They literally can’t stop, because woke politics is not just cultish, it’s basically a cult.