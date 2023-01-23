January 23, 2023

ADDS YEARS TO YOUR LIFE, AND LIFE TO YOUR YEARS! Viagra Linked to Much Lower Risk of Death in Men, But Questions Remain. This applies to other PDE5 inhibitors too, like Cialis. “The men in the study who had been taking a PDE-5i were found to be 39 percent less likely to die from cardiovascular disease than those who had no record of a prescription. They were also 25 percent less likely to die from any cause, and 13 percent less likely to have a cardiac event, such as a heart attack or stroke.”