January 23, 2023

SELF-DEFENSE EXPERT ANDREW BRANCA: Manslaughter Charge Against Alec Baldwin in Shooting Death of Halyna Hutchins Fits The Known Facts. “I see a lot of hand-wringing attempting to assign blame for this tragedy to, it seems, everybody other than Baldwin. Frankly, the intensity of these efforts suggests to me that they are part of an orchestrated crisis management initiative put into play on Baldwin’s behalf—and that’s a smart move by Baldwin, if in fact that’s what he’s done. It’s why such crisis management firms exist.”